Where to use the Zarqwa Market Storage key in DMZ | Zarqwa Market Storage loot location

In Call of Duty DMZ, players can scour the Al Mazrah map, visiting different POIs and locations. Some of these areas are locked at the start of every match, and players must have specific keys to unlock these buildings. Players can unlock these buildings to collect all the loot from inside, and keys can be used multiple times in DMZ. The Zarqwa Market Storage is one of the locked buildings, and it can be unlocked with the corresponding key.

Keys in DMZ can be obtained through a myriad of methods. Players can find them in loot caches, inside supply drops, by completing faction missions, and also by eliminating HVTs. Keys can also be found by eliminating AI forces; sometimes, they can be purchased from shops. Keys are stored in the key inventory, and players can keep up to 20 keys at a time. Before queuing in for a match, make sure to select and equip the Zarqwa Market Storage key in the backpack to use it in-game.

Here’s where to find the Zarqwa Market Storage building in Call of Duty DMZ.

Where is the Zarqwa Market Storage building in Call of Duty DMZ

Screengrab via Activision | Remix via Dipanjan

The Zarqwa Market Storage is a single-floored small building located at the Zarqwa Hydroelectric POI. This locked room is situated on the southern side of the POI, overlooking the canal. Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the exact location of the Zarqwa Market Storage. Players can enter this room by using the Zarqwa Market Storage key.

Players will find a loot crate inside this small room, along with some cash and other equipment. Loot all the items from this building before exiting. Keys in DMZ can be used three times, so players can effectively return to this spot in different matches to collect loot from this room. Make sure to keep the key in the backpack before extracting from the map to use it later on.

The Zarqwa Hydroelectric POI is located at the center of the map, and players will come across numerous AI forces in this region. This POI has a couple of water canals on either side, and it is connected by two bridges. The best approach is to eliminate all the AI combatants first before moving in to unlock the Zarqwa Market Storage building.

There is also a chance of a stronghold spawning at this POI, which players can capture to quickly get their loadouts in the match. Players will also find a few contracts at this POI, which can be completed to earn extra cash. There is a chance of finding enemy operators at the Zarqwa Hydroelectric POI, and players can choose to either engage or team up with them in DMZ.