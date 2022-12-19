Where to use the Traveler’s Luggage key in DMZ

In Call of Duty DMZ, players get to explore the Al Mazrah map by visiting different POIs to complete contracts and faction missions. Not all of these buildings are accessible as some of them are classified as restricted and denied areas. To unlock these buildings in DMZ players need to find the corresponding key. Keys are located all around the map in DMZ, and they are used to unlock different buildings, toolboxes, and a few loot caches.

The Traveler’s Luggage is a loot cache, and players will find this initially locked. After acquiring a key for the Traveler’s Luggage, players must visit the location and use it to loot the contents inside. Make sure to equip the key into the backpack from the loadout section before matchmaking for a game.

Here’s how to find and unlock the Traveler’s Baggage in Call of Duty DMZ.

Where is the Traveler’s Luggage located in DMZ?

Screenshot via Activision

The Traveler’s Luggage is located inside the massive terminal at the Al Malik Airport POI. This POI is located on the southeastern corner of the map and is heavily guarded by AI combatants. Players will sometimes find a stronghold spawning at the Al Malik Airport POI, making it a brilliant place to get loot and loadouts early on in the game.

Players will also find several vehicles at this POI, allowing them to escape in case there are enemy operators contesting this location. After spawning in the game, check the tactical map and zoom in on the Al Malik Airport POI. The Traveler’s Luggage is inside the terminal, and players can check the white arrow on the map image above to see its exact location. Get inside the main terminal building, head for the Traveler’s Luggage, and unlock it with the respective key.

There is not enough loot to gather from this cache, but you can use the key multiple times. Keys in DMZ usually have three uses, so players can use them in different matches. Make sure to extract successfully with the used key to access the Traveler’s Luggage in the next match as well.