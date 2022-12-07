Where to use the Tower Conference Room key in DMZ | Tower Conference Room loot location

Amongst the many keys players will find during their time in the DMZ game mode of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, some of them will overlap with one another.

This means players essentially need one key to access an area and then another key is needed to open a door within that previously locked area.

There’s no better example of this than the Tower Conference Room Key.

Before players can even think about using this specific key, they will first need the Control Tower Key. We previously went over where to use the Control Tower Key in another guide. However, if players want to access the entire Control Tower, they’ll also need the Tower Conference Room Key in DMZ. Players need to use both keys in one match in order to fully access the tower.

In this guide, we’ll go over where to find the Control Tower as well as the Tower Conference Room so players can take full advantage of this location in DMZ.

Tower Conference Room Key location in DMZ

If you’re looking to use the Tower Conference Room Key, you need to make sure you have both that key and the Control Tower Key in your backpack at the start of a DMZ match. Remember to take them out of your key stash and put them into your backpack before you queue.

With the keys in your possession, head south to Al Malik Airport. This point of interest is located almost all the way south in Al Mazrah, sitting just north of Al Bagra Fortress. At the airport, you want to check your map and look for the Control Tower icon, which looks like a flashlight. The tower is near the south part of the airport.

Head to the Control Tower and then go around back to where you can see two garages and a big palm tree in front of them. Use your Control Tower Key to open the door between the garages and then head up to the actual Control Tower.

Be warned; there are dozens of AI inside the Control Tower waiting for you.

The location of the Control Tower door at the airport. | Provided by Activision

After you’ve progressed through the Control Tower, you’re looking for a locked door with a white “x” painted on it. This is the Tower Conference Room, and it will pop up on your screen if you’re at the right door.

Use your key, head inside, and collect the loot that awaits you.