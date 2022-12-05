Where to use the Control Tower key in DMZ | Control Tower loot location

Even by playing just one match of DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, you have a strong chance of picking up at least one key during your time in Al Mazrah. Keys are extremely common in DMZ, mainly because there are so many of them.

Naturally, due to the large volume of them, Warzone players often don’t know what to do with one upon looting it.

Luckily, every key has a lock and each lock opens a different location or item on the map. Today, we’ll be honing in on the Control Tower Key, which opens the, you guessed it, Control Tower. Below, you can see exactly where the Control Tower is located in DMZ and how to use the key to open the location.

Control Tower Key location in DMZ

As you might have expected, the Control Tower you’re looking for is near the airport in Al Mazrah. Control Towers are traditionally long, skinny buildings that help guide planes on and off the runway at airports.

In Al Mazrah, you’re looking for the Al Malik Airport, which is located near the southernmost point of the map. More specifically, you’re searching for the airport’s Control Tower, which is actually marked on the map. If you hover over the icon that looks like a flashlight at the southern portion of the airport, you’ll see that it says “Control Tower.”

The Control Tower’s location at the Al Malik Airport. | Screengrab via Dot Esports/Activision

That’s where you need to head with the Control Tower Key in your backpack.

Remember, if you put the key inside your key stash at the DMZ loadout screen, you need to take it out of your stash so it goes into your backpack. You should be able to view the key while in-game. Just don’t die with the key on you, as then you’ll have to reacquire it all over again.

At the Control Tower at the Al Malik Airport, head around to the back of the tower, where there are two garages and a palm tree out front. In between the two garages, there is a door, which is where you need to use your key. There are other doors that open the Control Tower as well. However, you need to exit from the same one you opened.

Open up whatever door you choose and head inside to claim the loot from the area.