Where to use the SC Special Forces Footlocker key in DMZ

Al Mazrah is a popular map in the Warzone 2 DMZ rotation, giving players an expansive battlefield to search for loot and stage massive gunfights on. Similar to previous Warzone maps, it has hundreds of points of interest where players can scavenge for loot or look to get the jump on enemy players.

Though most of the map is available to players shortly after spawning in, there are many sections or specific containers which require keys to access. As players journey across Al Mazrah, they may notice keys can be found either from hostile AI or in regular looting locations.

Once a key has been acquired, players can venture to the corresponding location in Al Mazrah to unlock its target. These restricted zones can range anywhere from a tightly guarded stronghold to a simple duffle bag.

The SC Special Forces Footlocker is a small container that players with the correct key can unlock. Though far from the biggest locked location in the game, this footlocker can still provide vital resources for those lucky enough to have a key.

Where to find the SC Special Forces Footlocker

The SC Special Forces Footlocker is found around the Sattiq Cave Complex, just south of the location. The exact area where the footlocker can be found is identified by a wreckage site. The specific marker is listed on the screenshot below.

Screengrab via Activision

After coming across the wreckage, players can circle around the car crash to find a white suitcase labeled as the SC Special Forces Footlocker. As for the potential contents of footlocker, the gear or currency inside is completely randomized at the start of each game.

This specific location is also the site of the Crash Site Weapon Case, but this locked box will require a different key to access. Should you be lucky enough to hold both keys, this spot can hold some prime loot for your journey across Al Mazrah.