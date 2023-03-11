Where to use the Rusted Fridge Key in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season two introduced players to an entirely new map, Ashika Island. Though far more condensed than Al Mazrah, Ashika Island is filled with points of interest that players can visit to either stock up on gear, store currency, or stage massive conflicts with other players or enemy NPCs.

Upon entering Ashika, most of the map will be immediately accessible, but various rooms, containers, and other loot boxes are locked. To unlock these areas, players need to find the corresponding keys. They can either drop from enemies or be found in typical loot locations.

The Rusted Fridge Key is one such key that opens a locked container on Ashika Island. If you find yourself with this key with no idea where to go, this is everything you need to know.

Where to find the Rusted Fridge in Warzone 2 DMZ

To find the Rusted Fridge in Warzone 2 DMZ, players will need to venture to the southernmost point on Ashika Island. The container is found off the southern coast, between Beach Club and Port Ashika. The exact location can be viewed in the picture below.

Image via Blizzard Activision

Once on the circular dock, move to the backside of the building and jump into the waters below. The containers, which will resemble a rusted fridge, will be found underwater. Like most other locked containers, the rusted fridge should have a white outline, making it easy to spot amongst the dark waters.

As for the contents of the rusted fridge, all loot is randomized at the start of a DMZ lobby. The loot box can contain anything from weapons to currency, though given it is a small container, there likely won’t be much. If you want to store any of your belongings or convert currency into XP, look to deposit your findings in a nearby Dead Drop.