Where to use the Floatsam Cargo Cache key in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season two added a new map to the popular DMZ game mode in Ashika Island. Though this island map is far smaller than Al Mazrah, Ashika is similarly brimming with POIs that players can stumble across while exploring.

Also similar to Al Mazrah, there are several locked rooms and individual storage containers that require keys to open. Players can find these keys off hostile NPCs on Ashika or from normal loot locations. After a key is found, players simply must traverse to the corresponding location of the key to see wait potential loot awaits them.

The Floatsam Cargo Cache is one such loot container on Ashika Island that players need a key to open. If you find yourself with the Floatsam Cargo Cache key but no idea where to go, this is what you should do.

Where to find the Floatsam Cargo Cache in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Floatsam Cargo Cache can be found in the western part of Ashika Island in Warzone 2 DMZ. The container is located in the canal between the Town Center and Beach Club. The exact location of the Floatsam Cargo Cache on the Warzone 2 map can be seen below.

Image via Activision Blizzard

Once at this location, players will need to get into the waters below and dive directly down. The Floatsam Cargo Cache will be found on the canal’s floor. Against the dark waters, the cache should be easy to find as it will have a white outline. Once players swim to the cache, simply use the given prompt to claim your loot.

Players should approach this general area with caution, as the canal is one of the three entry ways into an underground area swarming with hostile NPCs, including commander-class enemies. Though you should not encounter too much resistance getting to this specific loot containers, you may have to fight some opponents on your way out.