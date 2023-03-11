Where to use the Farmers Lunch Box key in DMZ

Season two of Warzone 2 means a wave of new content, and the game’s exciting DMZ mode is no exception. Players have new missions, a new faction, and a new zone to explore amidst plenty of other goodies.

The new season introduced the Ashika Island map, a Resurgence location for dedicated Warzone 2 battle royale players, and a smaller but deadlier map for DMZ players. With a new map comes new loot locations, but the increased enemy presence means these containers are much harder to reach.

If you’ve gotten your hands on a loot key, however, you might as well use it. If you’ve happened to acquire the Farmers Lunch Box key, here’s where to go the next time you’re playing Ashika Island.

Where is the Farmers Lunch Box loot location?

Image via Activision

The Farmers Lunch Box is located on the western side of Ashika Island, near the Oganikku Farms location, in coordinate D4. The specific building you’re looking for is on the southern side of Oganikku Farms, away from the main set of structures.

Image via Activision

The warehouse itself is relatively small and easy to access without attracting enemy attention, given it has stuck open garage doors.

Image via Activision

Inside you’ll find a toolbox that you can open with the Farmers Lunch Box. Players that open the crate will be able to access a randomized trove of valuable rewards. If your key still has another use, you will keep it with you: otherwise, it will disappear.