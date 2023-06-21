Where to find the University detonator in Warzone

The Assault on Vondel event is well underway for Modern Warfare 2 fans, as they jump onto the game’s newest map to explore the different locales while exploding their enemies on the way to victory.

There is also a small side quest that some Warzone enjoyers will run into at certain major locations that will prompt players to find and acquire a detonator that has been placed somewhere in the area. This item can appear in multiple places at these locations and can be tough to lock down if you aren’t sure where to look—and especially if there are other players fighting you at the same time.

Now, one helpful aspect of this mission that can help point you in the right direction is a voice prompt that notifies the player when a detonator is in the area they’ve entered. But knowing which areas hold the item is key to success, especially if you’re dodging bullets while keeping your eyes peeled for the case.

Depending on whether you’re jumping in as a squad or a lone wolf, one of the hardest locations to find the detonator can be the University since there are plenty of levels and loot that other people will want to swipe up while you’re hunting for the detonator. To cut down on your search time, here are some of the places you will find the detonator at this location.

Vondel University detonator locations in Warzone

The courtyard provides some much-needed sunlight to this place of learning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are only a few locations where players can find the University detonator: the center courtyard, a coffee table on the top floor, and in the library area on the bottom floor. First, the center courtyard can be found in the middle of the university with a small statue in the middle. There is also a zipline that leads to the top floor, along with a collection of benches. Facing southwest, the detonator could be sitting on one of these benches near the door.

Grab a book before you head out of the University. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next location where you can find the detonator can be seen on the top floor of the university, overlooking a large study room with spiral light fixtures hanging from the ceiling. The detonator can be seen sitting on a small table next to a cup of coffee. I also take my time to stock up on some supplies in this room because multiple orange loot boxes can be found here for some early firepower.

Sit back, relax, and snatch the detonator while you sip some coffee. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another area where the detonator can be found is the atrium-looking section of the university on the first floor, where a coffee shop can be found underneath a massive skylight. The detonator can be found in the middle of the room, on a table next to some coffee. Looks like whoever is leaving their detonator behind loves their caffeine.

