In Call of Duty DMZ, you are required to complete missions for four different factions. These factions have AI combatants placed around the maps, and each faction has five tiers of missions that you can complete. However, at the start of the game, you’ll only have Tier One missions from White Lotus available. You must complete all of the missions, including Stronghold Reacquisition to unlock Tier Two for White Lotus and Tier One missions for Legion.

Break Check is a Tier Two White Lotus mission with three unique objectives. One of the objectives requires you to visit the Zaya Observatory POI on the Al Mazrah map, and collect a hard drive from a car crash site. Zaya Observatory is a heavily guarded POI where you’ll find several AI combatants. It is tough to infiltrate this location, which is why you need to know exactly where to find the crash site near Zaya Observatory.

Here’s where to find the crash site near the Observatory in DMZ.

How to locate the car crash site near Zaya Observatory in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision | Remix by Dipanjan

In DMZ, you can choose which map to infiltrate between Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Building 21. The car crash site is located on the Al Mazrah map, and this is where the Break Check mission starts. Make sure to select the specific mission from the faction missions section before queuing into the match. The car crash site is located south of the Zaya Observatory POI, at map sector E6.

Check the yellow circle on the map image above to see the exact location of the crash site. We recommend approaching from the south of this POI and using the zip lines to get up the cliff. You can avoid fighting with AI combatants here entirely by approaching the crash site from the south. Walk down the mountain, and you’ll find the crash site on the right-hand side of the road. Visit the car, and you’ll find the Ashika Island Security Hard Drive lying on the ground.

What to do with the hard drive in DMZ

Screengrab via Activision

Finding and extracting the hard drive is essential to complete the Break Check White Lotus Faction mission in DMZ. Remember, only one of these hard drives spawns every match, so if you didn’t find it at the crash site, try again in another match. Other operators are going to visit this location as well to collect the hard drive and complete the mission. We highly recommend visiting the car crash site location as soon as you spawn on the Al Mazrah map. Use a vehicle to quickly reach the spot and get the hard drive before others can.

Once you have secured the Ashika Island Security Hard Drive from the crash site, head straight for extraction. The second part of the Break Check mission requires you to extract the item in your backpack. Avoid engaging with opponents after acquiring the item, and use a vehicle to reach any one of the extraction points quicker. If you have successfully extracted with the hard drive, make sure to queue into Ashika Island for the next match. On Ashika Island, you’ll have to visit the Waterways dead drop location to deposit this item.