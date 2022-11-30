There are dozens of keys you will come across if you play Call of Duty’s newest game mode DMZ for a long enough time. Whether you manage to find one off of a dead AI, a real enemy player, or through looting, you will likely not know what to do with said key.

The game offers no indication as to where you can use the key or what you will get if you manage to find its lock.

As such, players are often curious as to what their key does and where it goes. Today, we’ll be covering the Algae Covered Toolbox Key that has been stumping DMZ players left and right since launch. Below, players can see exactly where they need to go if they want to find the Algae Covered Toolbox Key’s home.

Algae Covered Toolbox Key location in DMZ

If you have the key in your possession, then you can advance and begin the process of finding its destination. Remember, though, if you have it in your inventory outside of the game, you need to have it in your backpack and not your key stash before entering a match. You also need to remember that if you die with the key in your backpack, there is no way of retrieving it unless a teammate picks it up and gives it back to you.

With the Algae Covered Toolbox Key in your backpack during a match of DMZ, you’ll want to the southwest portion of Al Mazrah City.

This location is found in the top right of the DMZ map. In the southwest corner of Al Mazrah City, you will see several different waterways and bridges that overlap with each other. The one you’re looking for is to the right of the large river that runs through this area.

We’ve circled exactly where you need to go below.

The toolbox key is approximately located where our white, square marker is. | Provided by Activision

Once you’ve made it to that location, you’ll need to dive into the river and start searching the riverbed.

On the ground in the river, you will find a toolbox that you can use your Algae Covered Toolbox Key to open.

The exact location you’re looking for is just off the eastern building right below a small bridge, as we showcased in the image above. The toolbox shouldn’t be more than a few meters away from the building on the east side of the river.

After locating the toolbox and opening it, you’ll be treated to its contents.