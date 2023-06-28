Where to find the Castle detonator in Warzone Assault on Vondel

Call of Duty Warzone 2 season four brought not only the new map on Vondel, but also a limited time game mode dubbed Assault on Vondel. One part of this new game mode requires players to locate detonators scattered around the new map, including one found inside the medieval castle.

Though Assault on Vondel contains various different objectives, you will need to find detonators. Some are certainly easier to locate than others with ten known detonators found in the major landmarks across the urban sprawl.

Despite being much smaller than Al Mazrah, Vondel can still be a difficult map to navigate if you do not know the area well. If you are trying to find the castle detonator in Warzone 2, this is where you need to go.

Castle Detonator Location in Warzone 2 Assault on Vondel

The castle detonator in Warzone 2 Assault on Vondel can be found at the castle landmark, found on the northwestern part of the map, just above Graveyard and beside University. Before heading into this location, you should be aware that this area is heavily guarded by hostile NPCs. Be sure to have plenty of arms and armor before attempting to find this detonator.

Both detonator spawn locations can be found on the north west side of the castle | Screenshot via Dot Esports

There are two possible spawn locations for the castle denotator. The first can be located on the first floor, just northwest of the courtyard. If the detonator spawns here, it can be found in a large room on a small table underneath a painting.

Related: Where to find the Zoo detonator in Warzone Assault on Vondel

The second location will be found on the upstairs. You can either climb the stairs of the castle or use the rope hanging from the parameter of the castle. At the highest point in the castle you will see a terminal. Go past the computer and venture inside to collect your detonator sitting atop a pile of barrels.

About the author