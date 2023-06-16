Where to find the Ashika Island IR beacon in DMZ

The Ashika Island IR beacon is a vital mission objective for one of White Lotus factions missions in Call of Duty’s DMZ mode. Since the launch of season four, faction mission progress and reputation has become much more valuable, as it’s a necessity for unlocking various DMZ upgrades such as extra insured weapon slots, stash size upgrades, and more.

The Ashika Island IR beacon is necessary for completing the Look Out mission, which requires you to take the beacon from its rocky, coastal spot to the roof of Tsuki Castle.

Need to find the beacon first? Here’s where to look.

Where is the Ashika Island IR beacon in DMZ?

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Ashika Island IR beacon is located in the northwestern corner of the Ashika Island map. And when we say the map, we don’t mean the Ashika Island landmass, we mean you have to swim or ride a boat out to the very edge of the playable area.

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The beacon itself is located in the E1 coordinate, on the rocks right below where the northern edge of the map is. If you happen to get a northern coast spawn, you’re in luck. Swim or drive a boat toward the spot we’ve marked on the map above, and find the rock formation. The beacon will be on top of the rock formation.

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Where do I take the Ashika Island IR beacon in DMZ?

To complete the Look Out mission, take the IR beacon with you to the roof of Tsuki Castle. You will need to reach the highest point of the castle, where you will find a prompt to place the beacon.

Getting to the top of the castle is not as hard as getting into it, but you will still have to deal with lots of armored enemy AI combatants. Consider using the rock formations to parachute onto a part of the roof to give yourself a better start.

