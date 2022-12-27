Where to find blow torches, jumper cables, and car batteries in DMZ

Some of the missions available in Call of Duty’s DMZ mode may feel tedious and chore-like, but the rewards and experience earned from them feel worth it and add some satisfying progression to the mode’s routine.

In DMZ, players can complete faction missions for the Legion, White Lotus, and Black Mous (but you can only unlock Black Mous missions after completing all tier-two missions for Legion and White Lotus). Completing these missions earns experience, keys, contraband weapons, XP tokens, calling cards, operators, blueprints, and more.

Players can track up to three active missions before matchmaking, and one mission you can track from tier four of Legion missions is the Mechanic mission.

How to complete the “Mechanic” Legion mission in DMZ

To complete the “Mechanic” mission, players will have to:

Deliver 26 Blow Torches to the dumpster dead drop at the Mawizeh Marsh gas station

Deliver 30 Jumper Cables to the dumpster dead drop at the Mawizeh Marsh gas station

Deliver 14 Car Batteries to the dumpster dead drop north of Al Malik Airport

Mawizeh Marsh gas station dead drop. North of Al Malik Airport.

The Mawizeh Marsh gas station dead drop is south of Al-Mazrah City and just northeast of the Maziweh Marshlands, in the F4 section of the grid. The dead drop north of Al Malik Airport is located in the G6 section of the grid. Players can also drop off valuables in dead drop dumpsters to reduce insured weapon cooldown times.

Where can I find blow torches, jumper cables, and car batteries in DMZ?

Jumper cables and blow torches are found in most buildings in Al Mazrah but are more common in buildings like garages, car repair shops, and large warehouses. Car batteries are also found in most buildings but are more likely to be found in gas stations and garages. Blow torches are significantly more rare, so it may take longer to find these items compared to the other two, but blow torches also drop off defeated enemy AI combatants.

All three items can be found lying around on shelves or on the ground, but can also be in loot containers, especially toolboxes and lockers.

The good news is that you don’t have to find all 70 items in one single game; every item you drop off in the dead drop counts toward mission progress. Playing with a full squad will definitely make completing the mission faster since a group can carry more, loot more, and watch each other’s backs.