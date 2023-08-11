Where to find and use the Bike Parking Key in DMZ

Modern Warfare 2 players might not be looking to take a leisurely cycle through the wonderful city of Vondel, but in DMZ, the Bike Parking buildings found in the center of the map might be a good place to stop by if you’re hungry for more goodies.

The location is pretty open, but it’s usually surrounded by enemy AI and can be seen from multiple vantage points. It is also a great place to hide out in the middle of a hectic gunfight. It can even be a quick refresher on the way to another location, to top up your supplies.

Before you access these two buildings, however, you will need to find a Bike Parking Key among your travels out in the exclusion zone.

Where to find the Bike Parking Key in DMZ

If you’re looking for a surefire way to find this key, you will be disappointed to know that the Bike Parking Key is a random loot drop in DMZ. You’ll have to find this item out in the wild, from duffle bags and jackets to crates and other lootable containers.

The key is a pretty common loot spawn, but it can still be a tough bet to scrounge around with high hopes and no luck. As a result, you simply have to drop in an area with a ton of loot, like the center townhouse next to the Graveyard. These buildings have plenty of rooms and floors for you to search through and should have a good amount of bags and jackets to sift through as you hunt.

Where to use the Bike Parking Key in DMZ

The two buildings are pretty easy to find, just take a quick look at your tactical map. Screengrab via WZHub

The two Bike Parking buildings can be found on Vondel, near the center of the map where the Zoo is located. On this specific piece of land, there are two large, rectangular buildings at the top next to the bridge that leads to another island. These are the two buildings that this specific key can access, but it can be a tough ask since it faces the open street and is also next to the bustling Zoo area.

These relatively nondescript buildings have plenty of loot inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Zoo features multiple AI combatants and is a location for a handful of important missions, especially with its nearby dead drop locations. As a result, I would suggest moving quickly as you loot these buildings if you want to avoid getting surrounded by opponents, human or not. If you’re looking to leave with your riches right after, however, there is an exfil on the east side of the island, relatively close to the buildings in question.

