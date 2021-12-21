Where to find and kill Elves in Call of Duty Warzone

The Festive Fervor event recently went live in Warzone, inviting players to enjoy the season’s greetings inside the game. Not only did the holiday-themed event bring seasonal cosmetics, but it also added limited-time game modes that players can enjoy until Festive Fervor wraps up.

In addition to all the cosmetics and limited-time game modes, there are many challenges that players can complete to earn various rewards. One of these challenges requires players to find and kill 10 Elf Team Six members. Though you may have already progressed through this challenge without noticing, you can complete it noticeably faster if you know where you need to look.

Here’s where you can find and kill Elves in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How can you kill Elf Team Six members in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard?

Elf Team Six members can be found hiding inside multiplayer maps in Warzone and Vanguard. These Elves stand still until they’re shot, and taking down 10 of them will allow you to complete the challenge.

While the challenge sounds easy at first, Elves have a way to blend into the environment. More often than not, you can find them inside, hiding tight spaces or near crates. If you find it hard to notice them, pay close attention to the sounds they make. Elves have an easy to detect giggle and you can try tracking them down by listening to their laughs.

When you eventually find an Elf, you’ll need to shoot them in order to complete the challenge. Upon killing 10 of these Elves, players will be rewarded with the Cookie Crumbler Calling Card. Completing this quest will also count toward the total number of challenges players need to complete to unlock the Stocking Stuffer blueprint.

Playing with friends who may have already completed this challenge can allow players to get through this one quicker since your teammates can call for you whenever they spot an Elf.