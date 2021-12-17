When does the Festive Fervor event start and end in Call of Duty?

Warzone world is going through an immense number of changes. The new Caldera map that the players have been getting used to is in for a holiday treat as it’s receiving an update to reflect the season’s greetings as a part of the Festive Fervor event.

In addition to thematic changes, there’s also a double XP weekend, allowing players to start off the event with a bang. Throughout the Festive Fervor event, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War bundles will be available at a discount, and there will also be festive bundles waiting to be unlocked in the shop.

Most of the attention is likely to be on the Festive Fervor challenges, which will be rewarding players with various items for their efforts. From Weapon Blueprints to seasonal cosmetics, the event challenges are full of rewards, and players will be able to complete them until the event wraps up.

When will the Festive Fervor event start and end in Call of Duty?

The Festive Fervor event kicked off on Dec. 16, and it’ll be running through Christmas. There isn’t currently a set end date for the event. Though most Christmas-themed events tend to extend until January, it can also be a wise idea to collect all the skins and complete the challenges you want before Dec. 25 to make sure you don’t miss out on any of them.

There are also limited-time game modes that became available with the event like Krampus, Elf Team Six, Armageddon Mode, all of which will be available until the event ends. These seasonal game modes only become available in December every year and tend to be a lot of fun.