Get your first taste of MW2 soon.

As the summer of 2022 wears on, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is nearly here.

Since it was revealed, anticipation for news on MW2’s multiplayer has been high across the gamut of the gaming world. CoD fans are very ready to hop back into the Modern Warfare universe and meet back up with Captain Price, Gaz, Soap, and more.

During the Championship match of the Call of Duty League’s 2022 season, Activision revealed a slew of new information about CoD, including the dates for the beta. Activision will show off MW2‘s multiplayer during a livestream on Sept. 15 called Call of Duty Next, and the beta will begin not long after that.

Here’s when players can get their hands on the beta for MW2.

When is the Call of Duty MW2 beta?

Image via Activision

Call of Duty: MW2’s beta will begin on Sept. 16, but only for PlayStation players in early access. PlayStation then gets an open beta later that weekend, and the beta will open up to all platforms in the following week.

After the PlayStation beta, Infinity Ward will likely take feedback into consideration and tweak things like weapons and more to improve the experience before it opens up to everybody the following weekend. The company will then likely iterate on further feedback ahead of the game’s launch about a month later.

Here’s the full schedule for the beta:

MW2 beta weekend one – PlayStation only

Sept. 16 to 17: PlayStation early access

PlayStation early access Sept. 18 to 20: Open beta on PlayStation

MW2 beta weekend two – Crossplay beta

Sept. 22 to 23: Early access on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Early access on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Sept. 24 to 26: Open beta on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases on Oct. 28 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net.