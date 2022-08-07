Call of Duty Next livestream scheduled for September, featuring news on Warzone 2, Modern Warfare II, and more

The future of Call of Duty will be revealed during a special livestream event on Sept. 15, dubbed “Call of Duty: Next,” Activision announced during the Call of Duty League Championship match today.

Everything from Modern Warfare II multiplayer, the next Warzone iteration, and the mobile Warzone game will be displayed during the event, featuring gameplay from streamers and content creators.

Clear your calendars September 15 for #CODNEXT – an era-defining, livestream franchise event.



✅ Full #ModernWarfare2 MP reveal

✅ The future of #Warzone

✅ The #Warzone mobile experience

✅ Live gameplay from your favorite streamers



+ More to come!

Image via Activision

The company also revealed that the MW2 beta will begin the next day on Sept. 16 in early access for PlayStation players before opening up to all players on PlayStation on Sept. 18 to 20. Xbox and PC players join in the following week on Sept. 22 to 23 in early access, and the beta opens up to all players on all platforms from Sept. 24 to 26.

Early access to the beta is currently available as a viewership drop during today’s CDL Championship match between the Los Angeles Thieves and Atlanta FaZe. Still, Activision said to “make sure to keep an eye open for more opportunities to receive Early Access Beta Code drops” during the Next event.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be released on Oct. 28, with the new Warzone scheduled to come out later this year. The Warzone mobile experience is coming sometime in 2023.