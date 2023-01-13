When is the next Modern Warfare 2 double XP weekend?

Double XP weekends in Call of Duty are a ritual for players everywhere, but they’re especially impactful in a game like Modern Warfare 2 where seasonal prestige ranks are tied to rewards.

Sometimes, double XP weekends are few and far between during seasons. But it’s always good to know when the next one is coming so you can hit up your group chat and make sure the squad will be ready to pubstomp in MW2, drop into Warzone 2, or extract some hot gear in DMZ.

Thankfully, double XP weekends are somewhat predictable, regardless of how quiet the developers may be when it comes to communicating schedules with the player base.

Here’s when you can expect to be racking up two times the XP in CoD MW2.

When is the next double XP weekend in MW2?

Image via Activision

Right now, a lot about CoD MW2’s future is up in the air. We know a new season is coming, and the end of one season usually brings a double XP weekend, but nothing is absolutely official just yet.

Previous purported leaks claim that season two will have a Japanese theme and bring back the map Castle, which also recently appeared in CoD: Vanguard just last year. But as of now, nothing has been announced yet.

As of now, the season one battle pass is due to end on Feb. 1, meaning that the new season should be coming on the same day. Given CoD’s recent history, that could mean that a double XP weekend would line up for the final weekend of the first season.

Related: When does season one of MW2 end?

That means the next double XP weekend in MW2, Warzone 2, and DMZ could take place from Jan. 27 to 30, but nothing is official yet. This is only based on previous seasons within the past few CoD games like Modern Warfare (2019), Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard.

More official information about season two should be coming very soon, so stay tuned to the official CoD social channels for confirmed details on what players can expect in the current iterations of the franchise.