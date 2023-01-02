All current world records for kills in Warzone 2

Imagine hopping online for some casual games of Warzone 2 with your buddies and being met by a buzzsaw squad of sweaty Call of Duty streamers who are trying to farm you for content. It’s happened to all of us at one point or another, even if you didn’t realize it.

Every single day is another attempt at a massive kill count for Warzone 2 streamers and their buddies. Al Mazrah is just fodder for groups of content creators who drop in together using the most meta guns and overpowered loadouts to try and set a new bar.

While chasing down nukes is the main draw for Warzone 2 players these days, the highest kill count records are always being threatened by the best players in the world.

Here are all of the current world records for kills in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Solo kills record: 42

Player: Rallied

Date: Dec. 11, 2022

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Rallied absolutely went off during a solo match of battle royale on Al Mazrah, conquering the lobby with 42 kills out of a possible 146 other players within the game.

The Warzone player completely decimated the enemies with the Fennec 45 SMG on his way to the current gold standard for solo games in BR.

Warzone 2 Trios kills record: 87

Players: Yungstaz, Gangstaz, uavs

Date: Dec. 14, 2022

The current overall high score, regardless of player count or team size, was set on Dec. 14, 2022 by a group of CoD content creators led by YouTuber and streamer Yungstaz.

Warzone 2 Quads kills record: 80

Players: UnRationaL, HusKerrs, ScummN, Newbz

Date: Nov. 17, 2022

The current peak for the four-person squad playlist is held by some genuine Warzone royalty. Top-tier content creators, pros, and tournament stars UnRationaL, HusKerrs, ScummN, and Newbz combined for 80 kills during a match within the first few days of Warzone 2’s launch. It has yet to be topped.

This article will be updated over time with new information whenever kills records are set.