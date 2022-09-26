When does the Modern Warfare 2 beta end?

It’s been a fun couple of weekends for Call of Duty fans at the end of September.

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t drop until Oct. 28, the beta has been accessible for the last two weekends and gamers all around the world have been sliding, dolphin diving, and sprinting headfirst into the new entry in the long-standing FPS franchise.

CoD’s triumphant return to Steam after nearly five years has been a big hit on the platform, boasting over 8 million hours played this weekend alone. Sadly, the fun is almost over, and the beta is quickly coming to a close very soon.

Time is winding down. The MW2 beta is coming to a close and the new CoD won’t be playable until it releases at the end of October. The pressure is on and the time is now to get your final games in before it’s gone.

Here’s how much time you have before the MW2 beta comes to a close.

When does the MW2 beta end?

Image via Activision

The Modern Warfare 2 beta is scheduled to come to an end on Sept. 26 at 12pm CT. Once the beta ends, the servers will come offline and players will no longer be able to access the game or any of its features.

It’s important to keep in mind that there are unlockable items that can be used in the full game that can be earned in the beta. There are a couple of weapon blueprints, an operator skin, and other cosmetics. All of them can be earned simply by hitting the max level, level 30, in the beta.

Players who want to earn all of the possible items, including the popular blueprint for the TAQ-56 assault rifle, will want to grind and hit level 30 before the beta goes offline for good.