Over 8 million hours: Modern Warfare 2’s beta is going to war against all other shooters

The first two weeks of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta have already put up some impressive numbers, especially with its peak player count on Steam.

The Steam Charts website showed that the beta for CoD: MW 2 listed a peak concurrent player count of 169,000 over the last weekend. The game also recorded over 8 million hours of playing time on the platform, despite being only available for those who pre-ordered the title itself.

Modern Warfare 2 is currently the No. 10 game on Steam, sitting behind Cyberpunk 2077, which made some noise recently following the release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which is the Netflix anime series based on the game. Also, the patches CD Projekt Red added in February are still relevant, adding new major content to the game.

Modern Warfare 2 is only one of the five paid games and apps that are in the top 10 games on Steam. Aside from Cyberpunk 2077, the other paid titles in the top 10 include Lost Ark at No. 5, Grand Theft Auto V at No. 7, and Wallpaper Engine at No. 8. The other five are free-to-play, namely Counter-Strike: Global Offensive at No. 1, Dota 2 at No. 2, Apex Legends at No. 3, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS at No. 4, and Team Fortress 2 at No. 6.

The beta of Modern Warfare 2 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game will be officially released on Oct. 28.