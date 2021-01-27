When does season one of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War end?

The first content season in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has added a lot to the game.

With multiple new weapons, maps, and modes in Multiplayer and Zombies, CoD players have had a lot to play since the season began in December 2020. But all good things must come to an end so that other good things can come, too.

Season two of Black Ops Cold War is on the way, and the clock is ticking on the time available left to rank up the season one battle pass and earn everything that it has to offer.

Here's how much time you have left in season one.

When does season one of Black Ops Cold War end?

Image via Activision

Season one of Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to end on Feb. 24. This means that season two will begin either later that day, or on the next day, which is Thursday, Feb. 25.

Season one Reloaded is getting a big update on Feb. 4, which will add a lot to the existing game, including new multiplayer maps like Express, and a new Zombies experience called Firebase Z.

Also coming in season one is the addition of League Play. This means that League Play will come sometime before the end date of the season on Feb. 24.

Make sure you have everything done that you want to finish before Feb. 24, because it all begins anew with season two.