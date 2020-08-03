When does season 5 begin in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone?

The fifth season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is on the way and General Shepherd’s Shadow Company is just one of the highlights of it.

The season five battle pass will include 100 tiers of unlocks like all seasons before it, including new weapons, Operator skins, weapon blueprints, watches, sprays, stickers, and more.

The season will also include some new maps, along with big changes to Warzone and the map of Verdansk, so there’s plenty to look forward to in the new season of the game.

But when will it be playable? Here’s when you can begin to play season five in Warzone and Modern Warfare.

When does Call of Duty: Warzone season 5 begin?

Season five of Warzone and Modern Warfare begins on Aug. 5. More specifically, it begins at 1am CT on Aug. 5. So if you live on the West Coast of the U.S., it begins late at night on Aug. 4.

Screengrab via PlayStation

Some players on PS4 were able to download the update early on Aug. 3. But when finished, the download says that it is “Installable” on Aug. 5 at 1am CT, so the update should be playable once it’s installed then.