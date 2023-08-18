It’s hard to believe it’s already season five of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (MW2), but the latest content offering is rapidly coming to a close in the fall of 2023.

Each season of MW2 has added weapons, operators, maps, and new experiences to MW2, Warzone, and DMZ, but we may have one more to look forward to before the year of this game ends. And before we all know it, the year of Modern Warfare 3 will be here, bringing another all-new CoD experience along with several more seasons of content to look forward to.

If you’re struggling to finish out your season five battle pass in MW2 and want to know how much time you have left to earn all of its rewards, you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s how long you have to finish the season five battle pass in MW2 before the season comes to an end.

MW2 season 5 end date

MW2 season five will end on Sept. 26, according to the in-game countdown timer in MW2 and Warzone.

This likely means that there will be a short season six before MW3 releases on Nov. 10, so MW2 players will get one last chance to rank up a battle pass, unlock new weapons, and grind out XP before the new CoD releases in the fall.

When all is said and done in season five, it will have added at least eight new operators including Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj, six new weapons including the FR Avancer and M13C, and five new multiplayer maps, including the CoD 4 classic Strike and new maps like Punta Mar.

And that’s not even mentioning the excellent Shadow Siege live event in Warzone to reveal MW3, so season five may go down as one of the most memorable in recent years. And don’t forget the season five Reloaded update, too, offering additional content at the season’s halfway point to keep players coming back for more throughout the season that clocks in at just under two months long.

Players looking to finish their battle pass and enjoy all that season five has to offer should dedicate enough time to finish everything before the season ends on or around Sept. 26, because season six will likely begin the next day on Sept. 27.

