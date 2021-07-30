When does Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season 5 begin?

It’s almost that time already—a new season of content is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

On July 29, Treyarch began teasing what’s in store for season five with a short, cryptic video, which can be seen below. A release date, full details, and any further information for the season weren’t shown, but it’s likely coming very soon.

“This is Wraith… the Verdansk tests are looking good."



After the destruction of the Jumpseat satellite constellation, critical data stolen from Yamantau is passed to an Operator with the unique skills to execute Stitch's endgame.



The countdown to Season Five begins. pic.twitter.com/BL7dtwdTCI — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) July 29, 2021

While the new CoD title is still yet to be revealed, many are looking forward to it coming out this fall or winter. But there’s still plenty of seasonal content coming in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone before the new title releases.

The voice in the video mentions Teufelsberg specifically. That’s the name of a non-natural hill in Berlin, Germany, which was built in the 20 years following World War II by moving approximately 98 million cubic yards of debris from the war.

Here’s when season five of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will begin.

When does Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season 5 begin?

Image via Activision

Right now, the season four battle pass says when the pass will reset. The countdown for that ends on or around Aug. 11, meaning that’s likely around the time that season five will begin. That makes sense and lines up with where the new season start dates have happened in the past few months.

Seasons last around eight weeks, or two months, in Call of Duty. So this means that season five will run into the beginning of October. By that time, the plans for the newest CoD game will likely be out in the wild. Rumors point to another reveal inside of Warzone like Activision did last year to introduce Cold War.

More information about season five and beyond is likely coming in the next few days.