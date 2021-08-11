Season 5 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone officially delayed one day

Call of Duty players will have to wait a bit longer than originally planned to experience some new content.

Season five in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone has been delayed by 24 hours, Activision announced today. The season was originally scheduled to go live tonight at 11pm CT but will instead launch one day later on Aug. 12 at 11pm CT.

We’re giving everyone an extra day to unlock tier 100… but can you get there?



Season 5 is now launching Thursday 8/12 at 9 PM PT. pic.twitter.com/tE8NhlnYm9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 11, 2021

No reason for the delay was given, but Activision positively painted the delay as a further chance to reach tier 100 in the season four battle pass. That’s definitely one way of looking at it, but either way, the short delay isn’t that big of an inconvenience for most.

The new season will launch with multiple new maps, including Slums from Black Ops II, and two new weapons. The EM2 assault rifle and TEC-9 submachine gun will be unlockable through the new battle pass, which will include 100 tiers of unlockable items as usual.

As part of the new season, Warzone will also be receiving fresh content like new points of interest, perks, and more. There will also be a midseason event featuring the Red Doors found around Verdansk—and rumors point to it involving the reveal of the new CoD game.

Season five now begins on Aug. 12 at 11pm CT and will run well into the fall.