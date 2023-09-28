What year was Call of Duty 2 set in? Explained

Call of Duty 2 had its release in 2005 and still has players to this very day; it’s a testament to how loved it is throughout the community. Of course, some players may wonder what years the game is actually set in fictionally so they have a wider context of the game’s events. I will take you through everything you need to know about what years Call of Duty 2 is set in.

When is Call of Duty 2 set in history?

Call of Duty 2 is set between the years of 1941 and 1945. This is of course placed in the years when World War II occurred. It isn’t the only CoD game to have been set in these barbarous and saddening years, though. There are actually six mainline entries that have focused on World War II over the franchise’s history.

I believe the weapons featured in the World War II games also feel heavily impactful and some like the MP40 have earned their place among the most legendary weapons in the series. There is great nostalgia found fo going back to the older games and playing them. Call of Duty 2 had a playthrough time for the main campaign of around 10 hours if you were playing casually. If you were rushing through sections, however, it could easily be beaten in around six to seven hours.

For those who have played through the game on Veteran, you will know those times can easily go up substantially by many hours. It takes trial and error for many missions in the campaign to proceed smoothly through Veteran on Call of Duty 2 but is well worth the time.

What year is Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 set in?

Screenshot via Call of Duty on YouTube

Not to be confused with Call of Duty 2, Black Ops 2 is an entirely different game set in other time periods. There wasn’t just one set of years featured in the second entry of Black Ops but instead, it branched off. Depending on the section of the campaign you are in, you will either be playing during the years 1986 to 1989 or in 2025. The year of 2025 you may be more familiar with especially because of the multiplayer portion and its memorable maps.

Now that you know about when both of these games took place fictionally, you can dive back into the entries of CoD that mean the most to you with new knowledge of the settings.

