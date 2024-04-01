What is Totally Advanced Resurgence in Warzone? April Fools’ mode, explained

You should always double-check everything you read on the internet on April Fools’ Day, and this rule applies double for gaming news.

But sometimes, game companies come up with some fun things to celebrate the nonsense holiday. Overwatch 2 gives its heroes googly eyes, and Call of Duty: Warzone has some fun, too, as some players inadvertently found out on this year’s April Fools’ Day.

If you dropped into some games of Resurgence on April 1, 2024, and noticed something was off, you likely weren’t alone. It’s all a part of Activision’s silly April Fools’ celebration, and it’s good fun if you’re willing to goof off for a game or two and take a break from the sweat-fest that is Resurgence Ranked.

Here’s everything there is to know about the Totally Advanced Resurgence playlist in Warzone.

Warzone April Fools: Totally Advanced Resurgence

Let’s get wacky. Image via Activision

Totally Advanced Resurgence is Warzone’s April Fools’ Day game mode, and there are some very unique characteristics within it. And the ability to jump around the map like Superman is just scratching the surface of what the special mode entails.

In Totally Advanced Resurgence, these are the special changes that players have found:

Super jump

Super slide that can damage enemies

Super dive

Increased speed while running, swimming, or downed

Players spawn with all Perks (Specialist Bonus)

Loadouts spawn at the beginning of every match

Players constantly jumping around and fighting in mid-air is reminiscent of games like Halo, Tribes, or even Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare’s jetpack antics. It’s a fun little mode that keeps its changes self-contained within the playlist, so the default BR and Resurgence experiences are still around if you don’t want to experience what being Totally Advanced feels like.

Streamers and players alike have been enjoying the mode for what it is: a silly spinoff mode on a silly holiday. And let’s be honest, a wacky CoD mode is way better than any fake announcement that a company can make on social media anyway, so kudos to Activision, Raven Software, and all of the devs who made this happen.

The special playlist will likely be short-lived as Modern Warfare 3’s season three update will go live this Wednesday, April 3. It may even be gone before that, so those who might be looking to have some fun should hop into the game mode on April 1 while they can.

