Category:
Overwatch

Overwatch 2’s googly eyes and silliness return alongside free rewards in week-long April Fools’ event

The world could always use more sillies.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Apr 1, 2024 02:32 pm
Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 has brought back the chaos for this year’s April Fools’ event, flipping the game on its head today in a special playlist where it’s all about fun and messing around.

A shrunken Mauga and a giant Brigitte are just the beginning of the changes in the limited-time event, jokingly titled “Balanced Overwatch,” which offers free rewards like goofy sprays and battle pass XP for playing in a special playlist.

OW2 April Fools event screen
Grab some fun sprays and free XP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This OW2 event turns the game on its head in silly ways. For example, every hero has some kind of tweak to make their kit different, like Reaper only shooting out of his lefthand gun or Torbjörn’s turret gaining the ability to stick to surfaces.

But some of the funniest experiences in the playlist include the return of all of the heroes having new ultimate voicelines. Moira says “I’ll show you meta” as she triggers hers, D.Va says “peep this POTG!” and Cassidy says “it’s 3:24” instead of “it’s high noon.”

The playlist promises “new ways to play with a changing selection of game modes that include new rules, different team sizes, and unique maps” alongside the hero tweaks.

Blizzard always has a blast with these April Fools’ events in OW2 each year, and 2024 is no different. It’s hilarious watching a miniature Mauga rush you down with a high-pitched voice, and listening to the silly ultimate voicelines never gets old.

The challenges are simple, too, featuring tasks like playing as each class and using an ultimate on each class a certain amount of times. It’s basically free XP and sprays ahead of the next season’s launch in a couple of weeks.

Overwatch 2’s April Fools’ event goes away on April 9, so make sure to hop online for some silliness with friends while you still can.

Read Article The best counters for each Overwatch damage hero
An image of Overwatch's Tracer jumping in the air. She's holding her famous pistols.
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
The best counters for each Overwatch damage hero
Emily Morrow and others Emily Morrow and others Mar 29, 2024
Read Article Overwatch 2 Venture impressions: A drill-wielding powerhouse of damage and mobility
Venture in Overwatch 2
Category: Overwatch
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 Venture impressions: A drill-wielding powerhouse of damage and mobility
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Marvel Rivals could easily Thanos snap troubled Overwatch out of existence
Star Lord, Mantis, Storm, and other Marvel Rivals characters jumping out of the skyscraper window
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Overwatch
Overwatch
Marvel Rivals could easily Thanos snap troubled Overwatch out of existence
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 28, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.