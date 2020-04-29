What is the Red Access Card used for in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Is it a new Easter egg or something more?

It appears that some sort of new Easter egg has been added into the loot table of Call of Duty: Warzone—and a new mystery has begun.

With the title’s latest update going live earlier today, a new item has been added to the game. It’s called a Red Access Card.

Players have already tried using the Red Access Card to do things like enter small bunkers found around the map, but no one has found any success just yet.

It’s anyone’s guess at this point what the card is used for, as well as how and when it’s found in the game. It’s still early on in the hunt for this Easter egg.

What is the Red Access Card used for?

As of now, no one has discovered the usage for the Red Access Card yet. It could be an Easter egg, but it could also be something that’s actually useful. Nobody knows just yet.

It’s possible that the Red Access Card could be used to tease 2020’s upcoming Call of Duty title from Treyarch, which is rumored to be a Cold War era game.

The Red Access Card might be used in a new game mode in Warzone, too. We just don’t know enough yet. When you find it in-game, feel free to try and find a way to use it.