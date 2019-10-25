What is the max level in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer?

Since the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on Oct. 25, players have started racing to achieve the highest level in multiplayer.

Ranking up can be a difficult task in multiplayer considering the large maps and long game times. But players can rank up easily by selecting the objective game modes, such as Cyber Attack, Domination, or Headquarters, since these modes award a high amount of XP.

Players could rank up by playing Search and Destroy since there’s an objective each round and players are rewarded more XP for each elimination. But this removes the fast-paced gunplay and respawn feature that’s available in other game modes.

Hardpoint was considered to be the most efficient game mode to attain XP. But in Modern Warfare, Hardpoint is only available in custom games and can’t be played right now in regular multiplayer.

Ranking up is easier if players party with friends since this allows for clear communication and easier victories, which results in more XP. Similarly, players can complete the daily challenges and active missions that are available in the Barracks.

Like the last title, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the maximum level cap in Modern Warfare multiplayer is 55. Upon completion, players will attain the Juggernaut streak and the Weapon Drop field upgrade. At 54, players unlock the MP7 submachine gun, which is one of the deadliest weapons in the game.

After reaching level 55, you’ll hit a new level called Officer Rank 1. This will give you 100 new levels to progress through, replacing the traditional Call of Duty prestige system.

Players can check their rank progression by selecting the Barracks tab in multiplayer, which allows players to view the XP required to rank up.