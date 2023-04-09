What is the Massive Resurgence max player count in Warzone 2?

As Warzone 2 enters its fifth month since launch, players have begun preparing for the imminent Season three of the massively popular Battle Royale. The game is looking to rally hype for its next chapter with the return of fan-favorite game modes and some exciting new maps.

Among a plethora of other changes coming to Warzone 2, the Activision title aims to bring the Resurgence game mode to a certain map for the first time in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The upcoming Massive Resurgence game mode has gotten many Call of Duty fans curious about its maximum player count. So if you’re interested in how many players will be able to play Massive Resurgence in Warzone 2, here’s everything you need to know.

Massive Resurgence max player count in Warzone 2

Al Mazrah, located in the United Republic of Adal, will be the host of Massive Resurgence for season three of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Up to 150 players will be able to suit up and battle it out in Al Mazra’s Massive Resurgence, so be sure to bring a friend!

Screengrab via Activision

Al Mazra serves as the main setting for the Special Ops and Ground War maps in Modern Warfare 2, and will now be the setting for the Massive Resurgence game mode in Warzone 2.

In addition to the launch of Massive Resurgence on Al Mazra, Warzone 2 fans can get excited for the return of the Gunfight and Plunder game modes as well as some brand new maps for multiplayer.