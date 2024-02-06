Category:
What is the best aim assist type in MW3?

PC gamers, you don't need aim assist.
Published: Feb 5, 2024 10:28 pm
MW3 Aftermarket parts
Image via Activision

For all the advantages Call of Duty players on PC have, the power of console aim assist for controller users cannot be underestimated. Interestingly, the recent CoD titles have expanded on aim assist with a variety of customizable options available to choose from, and Modern Warfare 3 is no different in that regard.

From slight variations in aim snapping to rotational and “slowdown” levels, aim assistance has come a long way from just a blanket boost to accuracy, but some settings are better than others. Here is the best aim assist type for controller users in MW3.

The best aim assist type to choose in MW3

A screenshot of the aim assist type menu in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.
Four types, but one is better than the others. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Much like our recommendations for Modern Warfare 2, we suggest you pick the Black Ops aim assist type in MW3. While there is room for preference when it comes to how you want your aim assist to snap on, the Black Ops setting is well-rounded and more consistent at medium ranges where most MW3 fights are occurring.

There are four aim assist types in MW3: Default, Precision, Focusing, and Black Ops. Default and Black Ops were aim-assist settings developed by Infinity Ward and Treyarch respectively for their entries into the CoD cycle.

Precision and Focusing have been touted as ideal for “accurate” players who are new to the analog controller, but we’ve found in the past these settings only affect your “Slowdown” assist (right stick) and not your “Rotational” assist (left stick). Default and Black Ops include both.

Ultimately, picking between the two is down to preference and comfortability—especially if you’ve only played Modern Warfare or Black Ops titles. If you’re new, we suggest you skip Precision and Focusing entirely and get to grips with Black Ops instead.

