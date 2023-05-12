What is Sulfuric Acid used for in DMZ?

Looks like you can skip your visit to Building 21 after all!

If you have run into Sulfuric Acid while exploring the newest exclusion zone, The Koschei Complex, in Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s much-loved DMZ mode and aren’t sure about its significance, don’t worry—our guide will surely mitigate your confusion.

As it happens, this potent chemical is part of the overpowered contraband weapon RGL-80 Launcher’s recipe, which will eventually save you the trouble of having to visit the highly contested Building 21 to earn it.

How do you get Sulfuric Acid in Warzone 2 DMZ?

As you may know, on April 12, the Season Three update for Warzone 2 introduced the REDACTED Faction, marking the fourth faction alongside Legion, White Lotus, Black Mous, and Crown (Modern Warfare 2 exclusive), in the DMZ mode.

While Tier One to Three missions of the REDACTED Faction were launched with the Season Three update, Tier Four missions were introduced in the mid-season update for Call of Duty, Season Three Reloaded, on May 10. The very first Tier Four mission—Bedrock—will prompt you to enter the Koschei Complex, the hidden facility situated beneath Al Mazrah, and investigate the lethal, dark-themed chemical plant in it.

While it isn’t mandatory to explore the treatment plant and the Koschei Complex extensively to complete the Bedrock mission, you may want to pick up some vials of Chlorine, Acetic Acid, and the star of the discussion, Sulfuric Acid.

You can find Sulfuric Acid lying around in the complex, but note that it can be a headache to look around for them with bots and chemical damage breathing down your neck. Make sure to equip a Gas Mask before you head into the radiation zone. Also, put on your Night Vision goggles before entering the Chemical Treatment Plant.

Sulfuric Acid’s use in Warzone 2 DMZ: The RGL-80 recipe

If you do manage to exfil some Sulfuric Acid, it will be stored as an item in your inventory. Later, when you get on with REDACTED’s Abandoned Operator mission and have a couple of Red Server Tape and a Lab Code Book to spare, you can offer two vials of Sulfuric Acid to the Shopkeeper at the Secure Buy Station for the RGL-80 Launcher.

Before Season Three Reloaded, players could unlock the RGL-80 only by defeating Velikan—the boss of Building 21—and exfiltrating with the weapon. If you’re a regular DMZ player, you must be familiar with Building 21’s immense threat level and how difficult it is to escape the building with the contraband in time.

Now that you have a recipe, you’re no longer restricted to the Building 21 method for a chance to unlock the RGL-80. That being said, it isn’t a breeze to hunt for Sulfuric Acid and escape the Koschai Complex in 30 minutes either.

Unlocking the RGL-80 will be beneficial for players looking to complete Tier Five “Infrared” missions as soon as Activision makes them available in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode.

