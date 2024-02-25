What is Disruptive Behavior Enforcement in MW3?

Communicating in multiplayer Call of Duty matches can be a double-edged sword. While positive comments will go a long way and boost your team’s morale, negative ones might call for Disruptive Behavior Enforcement in Modern Warfare 3.

I’m a relatively calm player in games, especially these days, but I have a friend who loses it sometimes. While our interventions failed to stop him, MW3 put an end to his toxicity with Disruptive Behavior Enforcement, saving hundreds from his endless rage.

What does Disruptive Behavior Enforcement mean in MW3?

The devs have been listening. Image via Activision

The Disruptive Behavior Enforcement message in MW3 appears when players’ accounts get flagged for toxic acts. These include bullying and harassment of other players, and MW3 started cracking down on such acts after updating its Code of Conduct in January 2024. If you receive the Disruptive Behavior Enforcement error message in MW3, you’ll be unable to use in-game communication features.

Following this update, toxic players found themselves unable to use text or voice chat at all, with some even believing the game’s social aspect has been taken away by banning toxicity like this. However, CoD looks to be out to clear its name, and more players have been receiving communications bans.

Can you appeal Disruptive Behavior Enforcement in MW3?

Yes, it’s possible to submit an appeal for MW3’s Disruptive Behavior Enforcement. Like a regular ban for cheating, you can reach out to the developers and request further investigation if you believe you are innocent and have not been a nuisance in MW3. To appeal the ban, you’ll need to visit the Activision website.

Be sure you have sufficient evidence to support your claims. It may take some time for Activision to respond to a ban appeal as they likely have many to cycle through.

How long does a Disruptive Behavior Enforcement last in MW3?

For first-time offenders, the Disruptive Behavior Enforcement in MW3 lasts around 48 hours. Repeated offenses will cause this duration to increase exponentially. If you get a communication ban for a fourth time, you might be kissing goodbye to talking to anyone in the game for a month or more.