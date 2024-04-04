Category:
What is Bootcamp in Warzone? AI training explained

Warzone Bootcamp provides a training experience to teach players the ropes.
Ryan Lemay
Published: Apr 4, 2024 10:46 am
Urzikstan
Image via Activision

Warzone introduced a new training game mode in season three to help players jumping in for the first time.

Until season three, Warzone threw players right into the deep end after they logged on for the first time. With no tutorial, the only option for new users is to go into a standard battle royale or Resurgence match. So, for free-to-play users who don’t have MW3, going up against fully leveled weapons can be a frustrating experience. Thankfully, Raven Software introduced a new game mode to help ease in new players.

What is Bootcamp in Warzone?

Urzikstan
Bootcamp is only available on Urzikstan. Image via Activision

Bootcamp is a training mode in Warzone set in a random segment of Urzikstan. The mode supports a lobby of up to 44 players, consisting of 20 real players and 24 bots. Activision reassured community members that “Bootcamp is the only mode for Call of Duty: Warzone featuring bots. If this changes in the future, we’ll ensure the community is informed ahead of time.”

The game mode only supports squads of four, and players can either bring in a full party or opt to have their teammates randomly selected. Activision wants the game mode to solely serve as a training tool, rather than a way to get XP. The devs confirmed that Player, Weapon, and Battle Pass XP progression is limited in Call of DutyWarzone Bootcamp. The new training mode will also not progress Daily/Weekly Challenges, Calling Card Challenges, Weapon Challenges, or Champion’s Quest. Additionally, the new training mode will not feature public events or advanced contracts.

We expect Bootcamp to be a permanent fixture moving forward, as the devs did not provide a timeline or label it as a limited-time game mode.

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.