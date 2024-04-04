What is Bootcamp in Warzone? AI training explained

Warzone introduced a new training game mode in season three to help players jumping in for the first time.

Recommended Videos

Until season three, Warzone threw players right into the deep end after they logged on for the first time. With no tutorial, the only option for new users is to go into a standard battle royale or Resurgence match. So, for free-to-play users who don’t have MW3, going up against fully leveled weapons can be a frustrating experience. Thankfully, Raven Software introduced a new game mode to help ease in new players.

What is Bootcamp in Warzone?

Bootcamp is only available on Urzikstan. Image via Activision

Bootcamp is a training mode in Warzone set in a random segment of Urzikstan. The mode supports a lobby of up to 44 players, consisting of 20 real players and 24 bots. Activision reassured community members that “Bootcamp is the only mode for Call of Duty: Warzone featuring bots. If this changes in the future, we’ll ensure the community is informed ahead of time.”

The game mode only supports squads of four, and players can either bring in a full party or opt to have their teammates randomly selected. Activision wants the game mode to solely serve as a training tool, rather than a way to get XP. The devs confirmed that Player, Weapon, and Battle Pass XP progression is limited in Call of Duty: Warzone Bootcamp. The new training mode will also not progress Daily/Weekly Challenges, Calling Card Challenges, Weapon Challenges, or Champion’s Quest. Additionally, the new training mode will not feature public events or advanced contracts.

We expect Bootcamp to be a permanent fixture moving forward, as the devs did not provide a timeline or label it as a limited-time game mode.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more