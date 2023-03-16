What Is All or Nothing in Modern Warfare 2? Returning game mode explained

Modern Warfare 2 is among the list of COD titles that has a collection of wild game modes that spice up the day-to-day gaming grind. Like the old Halo 3 days, there are some custom games in MW2, and they’re a lot of fun.

All or Nothing is one of the modes featured in MW2. It has a long history with the franchise and makes its triumphant return to the series in MW2 alongside Season Two’s Reloaded update.

Players might recognize this particular mode from Modern Warfare 3 in 2011. For all of you who are newer, here’s how All or Nothing works.

What is All or Nothing in Modern Warfare 2?

Image via Activision

All or Nothing sets players in a free-for-all lobby. You’ll be placed in a match with only your hands, a pistol, and throwing knives. Players will battle to the death in the ultimate FFA with the goal of reaching the kill limit.

You’ll have to reach 20 eliminations to win, but as you acquire more kills, you’ll receive perks that’ll assist you in climbing to the top. These perks can vary but include Scanvenger (unlocked at level one) which lets you collect ammo for fallen enemies.

Players will get to experience the terrifying feeling of being chased and pinned in close-quarters combat that tests the strongest of gamers. You’ll have to keep an eye on every corner and check behind you constantly to stand a chance.

These types of modes have always kept COD fresh, allowing players to divert from the classic Headquarters, SnD, and Deathmatch playlists.

There’s no doubt about it—All or Nothing really gets the blood pumping.