What is a Squad Assemble in Warzone?

Nothing feels better than winning a one-versus-three battle in Warzone, but if you want to reap the rewards of playing as a team, you’d best learn to Squad Assemble.

Recommended Videos

Appear like the Avengers and run through the lobby with your team. Descend from the heavens with your teammates’ position in mind. Here is everything you need to know about the Squad Assemble in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Warzone: Squad Assemble, explained

Increase your winning odds by returning to teammates when you respawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Released as part of Warzone season three on April 3, the Squad Assemble is a new feature for bonus XP. Available at the beginning of a match, players are incentivized to visit a particular spot on the map for match bonuses. This is an optional task at the beginning of the Battle Royale and Resurgence game. A Squad Assemble is only executed if you land inside the landing radius of your fellow teammate.

There are multiple types of Squad Assembles you can perform in the middle of a Warzone match. These are:

Full squad land (Quads and Trios mode): All members deploy onto the same area and within a small radius of one another.

(Quads and Trios mode): All members deploy onto the same area and within a small radius of one another. Half squad landing (Quads): Two pairs land separately, with their landing spots overlapping one another.

(Quads): Two pairs land separately, with their landing spots overlapping one another. Majority squad landing (Quads and Trios mode): Two or more party members land together, while the remaining Operator lands elsewhere.

(Quads and Trios mode): Two or more party members land together, while the remaining Operator lands elsewhere. Duo squad landing (Duos): Both members land in the same area, with their landing radius overlapping.

All Squad Assemble rewards

A Squad Assemble isn’t always successful, however. You can only complete this action at the beginning of a match and if prompted by the game. A notification will tell you to land near your teammates. Completing any form of a Squad Assemble will give you rewards. These are:

Ping the landing spot : Receive XP by pinging the landing spot before the first member successfully lands there.

: Receive XP by pinging the landing spot before the first member successfully lands there. Full squad landing : All members land together for XP, cash, and a UAV.

: All members land together for XP, cash, and a UAV. Majority squad landing : Receive XP, cash, and UAV after successfully landing with two or more members.

: Receive XP, cash, and UAV after successfully landing with two or more members. Half and duo squad landing: Receive XP and cash upon landing.

Completing Squad Assembles is useful for XP farming and provides helpful mid-match bonuses like cash and UAVs. Squad Assembles can also be crucial to particular Weekly Challenges. Modern Warfare 3‘s Aftermarket Parts like the JAK Jawbreaker require seven successful Squad Assembly performances as part of the third challenge week.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more