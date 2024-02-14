Category:
What does the Mosquito Drone do in Warzone?

You have been using this killstreak wrong the whole time.
Ryan Lemay
Feb 14, 2024
Mosquito Drone in Warzone
Image via Activision

Mosquito Drones can be an extremely helpful killstreak, but most Warzone players have likely been using them incorrectly in season two.

Warzone’s season two update made quality-of-life changes that impact killstreaks and their ability to catch enemies off guard. The danger zone tac map notification is a new icon that shows an area any given Precision Airstrike will cover, and the existing warning had its range extended. As a result, it’s less likely to down an enemy. Additionally, players now see a red outline on their mini-maps indicating the area each UAV covers.

In response to both killstreak nerfs, players have started looking elsewhere for new alternatives, and the Mosquito Drone has the potential to be the next best thing.

Mosquito Drone Warzone killstreak explained

Enemy troops in different outfits battle in Call of Duty's Warzone.
Warzone season two drastically changed how killstreaks work. Image via Activision

The Mosquito Drone Warzone killstreak is an automated drone that hovers in an area before descending on a target once it enters its perimeter. Players won’t get downed in one hit, but Mosquito Drones deal massive damage.

This particular killstreak’s downside is it’s shown on the tac map with a red icon meaning it can easily get shot down. Players can also get behind cover and avoid the drone and its explosion.

Best ways to use the Mosquito Drone in Warzone

A common mistake players make is randomly deploying the Mosquito Drone without any purpose. The best way is to use the killstreak when you know where an enemy is. If you deploy the drone in the direction of a target, it’s perfect for drawing them out of cover. If you leave the Mosquito Drone by a Buy Station or loadout drop, the chances of the killstreak doing anything are low, as they are easy to shoot down and have a short lifespan.

This equipment item in your back pocket will also be useful for the final circle. When you try to rotate or deal with an enemy above you, the killstreak can provide the perfect opening to strike the unsuspecting foe.

We still expect UAVs and Precision Airstrikes to remain popular in Warzone despite season two’s nerfs, but that shouldn’t stop players from trying out a Mosquito Drone.

Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.