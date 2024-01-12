What does the Full Power pickup do in MW3 Zombies?

There’s no shortage of upgrades to acquire in any given MW3 Zombies match. But while ammo mods, Aetherium, and Perk-a-Colas are considered the most valuable, sometimes a simple picked-up powerup really hits the spot.

There are a handful of different powerups dropped by zombies after you kill them, each providing a short but sweet effect, including Full Power. But while the other powerups are pretty straightforward and easy to understand, I have to admit: I didn’t know what Full Power did for the longest time.

But now that I’ve figured it out, I’ll clue you in too.

What does Full Power mean in MW3 Zombies?

The Full Power powerup instantly fills your Field Upgrade.

The Full Power powerup appears randomly on top of a zombie after you kill one; if you’ve played Zombies already, you’ve noticed at least one of these glowing green powerup icons before. In particular, Full Power is noted by a dual set of crossed swords.

“Full power.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

As a reminder, MW3 Zombies features its own set of Field Upgrades that are different from the ones used in MW3 multiplayer and Warzone. As a solo player, getting an instant charge of an upgrade like Energy Mine or Aether Shroud can get you out of a tight spot, while Healing Aura or Tesla Storm can give your team a massive kick in the right direction.

All MW3 Zombies powerups

Full Power is just one of several powerups that can appear randomly after killing a zombie. When these powerups are activated, they apply to all members of a squad.