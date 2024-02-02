Category:
CoD

What does ‘exceeds skill restriction’ mean in MW3? Ranked Play divisions, explained

Here's why you can't always play with your friends in MW3 Ranked Play.
Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024
MW3 Ranked Play
Image via Activision

Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play features eight Skill Divisions, and to ensure competitive balance, the game mode has restrictions in place to prevent players from going up against competition ranked too high.

Ranked Play uses a Skill Division system. Everyone starts at the bottom, and CoD players either gain Skill Rating by winning matches or lose SR after a loss. Players are also judged on their individual and team performance and get rewarded or punished based on how they do on a match-to-match basis.

Ranks and division MW3
Reaching higher ranks is a grind in MW3. Image via Activision

Each Skill Division has three tiers. For example, players must progress through Bronze I, II, and III before reaching Silver. At the start of each new season, users get set back three tiers to keep the experience fresh. With that out of the way, let’s jump right into the MW3 Skill Division restrictions.

Which MW3 Skill Divisions can play together?

Here are all of the Skill Division restrictions in MW3 Ranked Play. The player with the highest Skill Division in the party determines which party SR restrictions are used.

  • Bronze through Platinum: Can party up without any restrictions.
  • Diamond: Can party within two Skill Divisions.
  • Iridescent and Top 250: Can party with players within one Skill Division.

All MW3 Ranked Play ranks and Skill Divisions

Here is every Skill Division in MW3.

  • Bronze: Starting Division
  • Silver: 900 SR
  • Gold: 2,100 SR
  • Platinum: 3,600 SR
  • Diamond: 5,400 SR
  • Crimson: 7,500 SR
  • Iridescent: 10,000 SR
  • Top 250: 10,000 SR
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.