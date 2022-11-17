When stepping onto the sands of Al Mazrah, Modern Warfare 2 players will notice a good amount of changes in the game’s highly-anticipated battle royale mode, Warzone 2. From new mechanics to new weapons, soldiers must adapt to all conditions to survive and succeed in an ever-changing battleground.

One change, for example, that some players have noticed lies in the game mode’s scoreboard, where users can check the number of operator kills they’ve collected, their damage dealt, and objectives completed. But there is a new tab on the list called AQ soldier kills that has made its first appearance.

What are AQ soldier kills in Warzone 2?

In Warzone 2, there can be more than 100 players in a lobby at once, but they aren’t the only combatants that players must be worried about while looting and traversing the world. There are also AI opponents that patrol areas around the map and can be deadly and unforgiving if you end up in their crosshairs.

These AI enemies are actually placed on the map as members of the terrorist organization Al-Qatala, which is one of the major antagonist groups in both 2019’s Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2. Their soldiers will appear at Strongholds and Black Sites in Warzone 2 and are big roadblocks on the way to rare loot and supplies.

The AQ soldier kills tab marks how many AI combatants you’ve taken down during a single game, giving you a chance to gloat about your body count to friends and foes alike. It’s also a great way to separate the kills you’ve gotten from players, rather than combining both player and AI kills.