Every location with AI combatants in Warzone 2

One of the biggest changes Activision and Raven Software have made in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is regarding the number of AI enemies on the Al Mazrah map.

At Call of Duty Next, where Warzone 2 was initially revealed, AI enemies littered the map, showing up in a number of locations. This caused quite a controversy at the event, as streamers playing the game and fans watching at home were confused as to why there was such a large amount of non-player enemies on the map.

Luckily for the player base against the AI enemies, Activision has toned back the number of those specific combatants considerably for the full release of Warzone 2.

The AI are only found in a couple of locations on Al Mazrah, and players can see what those locations are below.

All AI combatant locations in Warzone 2

In total, there are now only three locations where players will run into enemy AI on the Al Mazrah map in Warzone 2. Outside of these locations, any enemy you see wandering the map is a real person that you can shoot to earn a true kill and pick up their loot.

The AI locations are listed below.

Gulag

The first place where players might run into AI in Warzone 2 is in the new Gulag. The developers have made a plethora of changes to the Gulag, including making the fight a 2v2 battle and introducing ground loot across the playable area. However, there’s also another addition, called “The Jailer.” Near the middle of the Gulag fight, The Jailer, an AI enemy, will appear and fight both of the teams. If any team takes down The Jailer, both teams will return to the match.

In addition to The Jailer, AI will be stationed along the outer edges of the Gulag to guard specific locations. If players fight quickly in the Gulag, they shouldn’t run into many AI enemies during their time there.

Strongholds

On the actual map in Warzone 2, Strongholds are the biggest locations that contain AI enemies. At the beginning of each match, several Strongholds will become activated in different locations across Al Mazrah. These locations change each match.

At the Strongholds, players can fight AI combatants with the ultimate goal being to disarm a bomb somewhere in the area. Doing so will earn the team a Black Site Key and a custom Loadout of their choice.

Teams that arrive too late will still be able to fight enemy AI and earn their Loadout, but not a Black Site Key.

Multiple teams could be vying for the key and their Loadout, so the Strongholds could be a hot drop in Warzone 2.

Black Sites

With a Black Site Key, players can move onto the final location that holds enemy AI in Warzone 2. Black Sites are like Strongholds but are more dangerous and less common on the map.

If players manage to clear out all of the AI combatants inside of a Black Site, they will earn a permanent Weapon Blueprint reward and rare in-game loot. Black Sites are only available by using a key that’s earned for clearing out a Stronghold first.

Those are the three locations where players can expect to find AI combatants in Warzone 2. This could change as Season 1 goes on, but for now, it’s final.