Category:
CoD

Warzone’s Ranked Resurgence Top 250 seemingly plagued by new cheating service

Cheaters have allegedly taken over Warzone Resurgence Ranked.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Mar 25, 2024 02:28 pm
Warzone Ranked
Image via Activision

Warzone community members allegedly exposed a ring of cheaters who used a boosting service to earn spots in the Resurgence Ranked Play Top 250.

Recommended Videos

Professional Warzone player OMiT Brax posted a video of a group of players in a Resurgence Ranked Play match getting free kills on what looks like a large group of bots. “At least 100 of the top 250 players on the resurgence ranked leaderboard are hacking,” Brax claimed, and showed images of accounts that had abnormally large amount of skill rating earned. For example, an account went from the bronze division to the Top 250 in two matches, which should be impossible.

In Resurgence Ranked Play, everyone starts in bronze and progresses through six other divisions by earning skill rating (SR) before ultimately earning a spot in the Top 250. SR is gained by placement, kills, assists, and squad kills, but players also players lose SR for each time they die during a match and a deployment fee deducts SR at the start of every match. If players are hacking, like Brax alleged, it would mean the cheating service managed to create a lobby full of AI enemies and players earned easy SR by getting free kills.

This would not only harm the integrity of the game mode, but also could knock players out of contention for rewards even if they put in the time and effort. At the end of every season, players earn Ranked Play rewards based on the highest division they reached. For the Top 250, players earn an exclusive animated calling card, animated emblem, large decal and operator skin, with the number one overall player also getting an animated calling card and emblem. They are all only cosmetic items, yet players would still be disappointed if they missed out because of a cheater.

Warzone Resurgence Ranked
Fortune’s Keep has its fair share of cheater. Image via Activision

Warzone players already reported an uptick of cheating in season two, but the devs reassured frustrated community members on March 6 by confirming over 26,000 accounts were banned that day and improvements were made with the RICOCHET anti-cheat to detect cheaters more easily. Users thought this could have marked a promising step in the right direction, but this troubling wave of hacking shows there are still significant issues that need to be ironed out.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Call of Duty season start and end dates
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 image with three operators, including Ghost.
Category: CoD
CoD
All Call of Duty season start and end dates
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Mar 25, 2024
Read Article The best Warzone Mobile loadout
Warzone Mobile screenshot of operators running through the battlefield
Category: CoD
CoD
The best Warzone Mobile loadout
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 25, 2024
Read Article When is Rebirth Island coming back to Warzone?
An overhead image of Rebirth Island in Warzone.
Category: CoD
CoD
When is Rebirth Island coming back to Warzone?
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Mar 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Call of Duty season start and end dates
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 image with three operators, including Ghost.
Category: CoD
CoD
All Call of Duty season start and end dates
Gökhan Çakır and others Gökhan Çakır and others Mar 25, 2024
Read Article The best Warzone Mobile loadout
Warzone Mobile screenshot of operators running through the battlefield
Category: CoD
CoD
The best Warzone Mobile loadout
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 25, 2024
Read Article When is Rebirth Island coming back to Warzone?
An overhead image of Rebirth Island in Warzone.
Category: CoD
CoD
When is Rebirth Island coming back to Warzone?
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Mar 25, 2024
Author
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.