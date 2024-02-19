Warzone cheaters wreak havoc on Ranked Resurgence with fully-automatic grenade launcher

Cheaters have weaseled their way into Warzone Ranked Resurgence and are ruining the mode for others with a fully automatic grenade launcher.

Season two introduced a new competitive experience for Resurgence. Similar to multiplayer’s iteration and Ranked Play from WZ2, players progress through seven different skill divisions before ultimately securing a spot in the Top 250. Users reach new skill divisions by earning skill rating (SR), which is acquired through placement, kills, and assists. New to Ranked Resurgence, death fees deduct a small amount of SR each time you die in a match. This makes every life important if players want to rank up. However, that task becomes much more difficult when you have to go up against cheaters.

Cheating in Ranked Play continues to be an issue. Image via Activision

Fully automatic grenade launcher plagues Warzone Ranked Resurgence

Warzone pro-Lenun is currently trying to reach the Top 250 in Ranked Resurgence but complained about the sheer amount of hackers plaguing the mode.

The clip in question showed Lenun and both his teammates getting taken out by a brazenly obvious cheater raining down grenades with a fully automatic grenade launcher. There is no Modern Warfare 2 or 3 weapon capable of pulling off that feat. The launcher also locked right onto Lenun and his teammates, implying the use of an aim bot.

Ranked Resurgence also explicitly banned all launchers, essentially confirming the cheater in question managed to sneak past Warzone‘s Ricochet anti-cheat without getting caught. The game mode includes a requirement that all players reach level 55 before playing, which should have made it harder for cheaters to join. In the season two blog, Raven Software confirmed their anti-cheat software would take a “zero-tolerance policy related to cheating.”

Despite making an attempt to crack down on wrongdoing, it appears those countermeasures weren’t enough to resolve the issue entirely.