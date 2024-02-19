Category:
CoD

Warzone cheaters wreak havoc on Ranked Resurgence with fully-automatic grenade launcher

Cheaters moved from multiplayer into Warzone Ranked Resurgence.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 19, 2024 01:42 pm
Warzone Ranked Play
Image via Activision

Cheaters have weaseled their way into Warzone Ranked Resurgence and are ruining the mode for others with a fully automatic grenade launcher.

Season two introduced a new competitive experience for Resurgence. Similar to multiplayer’s iteration and Ranked Play from WZ2, players progress through seven different skill divisions before ultimately securing a spot in the Top 250. Users reach new skill divisions by earning skill rating (SR), which is acquired through placement, kills, and assists. New to Ranked Resurgence, death fees deduct a small amount of SR each time you die in a match. This makes every life important if players want to rank up. However, that task becomes much more difficult when you have to go up against cheaters.

A unit of ranked players in hoodies patrol the streets in MW3.
Cheating in Ranked Play continues to be an issue. Image via Activision

Fully automatic grenade launcher plagues Warzone Ranked Resurgence

Warzone pro-Lenun is currently trying to reach the Top 250 in Ranked Resurgence but complained about the sheer amount of hackers plaguing the mode.

The clip in question showed Lenun and both his teammates getting taken out by a brazenly obvious cheater raining down grenades with a fully automatic grenade launcher. There is no Modern Warfare 2 or 3 weapon capable of pulling off that feat. The launcher also locked right onto Lenun and his teammates, implying the use of an aim bot.

Ranked Resurgence also explicitly banned all launchers, essentially confirming the cheater in question managed to sneak past Warzone‘s Ricochet anti-cheat without getting caught. The game mode includes a requirement that all players reach level 55 before playing, which should have made it harder for cheaters to join. In the season two blog, Raven Software confirmed their anti-cheat software would take a “zero-tolerance policy related to cheating.”

Despite making an attempt to crack down on wrongdoing, it appears those countermeasures weren’t enough to resolve the issue entirely.

Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 19, 2024
Read Article ‘Cheap nonsense’: CoD players call for absurd Longbow sniper to be deleted
A first-person point of view of a player inspecting the Longbow in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
‘Cheap nonsense’: CoD players call for absurd Longbow sniper to be deleted
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 18, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 qualifiers: Schedule, results, more
CDL 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 qualifiers: Schedule, results, more
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay and others Feb 18, 2024
Read Article The best DG-58 LSW loadout and class setup in MW3 multiplayer
DG-58 LSW as it appears in MW3.
Category:
CoD
CoD
The best DG-58 LSW loadout and class setup in MW3 multiplayer
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Feb 18, 2024
Read Article What is a Non-Drill Charge underbarrel in MW3?
A soldier with an assault rifle fires his weapon in the middle of a dusty battlefield.
Category:
CoD
CoD
What is a Non-Drill Charge underbarrel in MW3?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 17, 2024

Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.