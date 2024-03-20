Category:
Warzone’s latest Aftermarket Part comes with one massive flaw for long-range fights

Don't worry, it's not your aim that's the problem.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 11:52 am
Backsaw
Screenshot by Dot Esports

On paper, the JAK Backsaw Kit looks like an amazing addition to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, but a hilarious flaw must be seen to believe in practice.

In MW3 season two, week six, Sledgehammer Games introduced the JAK Backsaw Kit as part of the weekly challenges. The high-capacity drum magazine allows the Holger 556 to fire two bullets simultaneously. The ability to fire two bullets at once would theoretically mean it’s possible to kill enemies twice as fast, but the attachment has a significant tradeoff. “Theoretically” does a lot of heavy lifting here.

A screenshot of the Holger 556 weapon animation in Warzone's firing range.
The Holger 556 doesn't pack the same punch it used to. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During a match, the Warzone YouTuber tested the new Holger 556 Aftermarket Part and discovered it’s impossible to hit an enemy from about 50 meters away, even if the crosshair is perfectly aligned. This is because the Jak Backsaw Kit shoots simultaneously horizontally, and the bullets grow further apart at longer distances. So, both bullets miss left and right for a target about 50 meters away, making for a hilarious error.

While the Aftermarket Part won’t be useful in battle royale matches, the JAK Backsaw Kit is extremely strong in multiplayer. From any engagement between zero and 20 meters, the attachment improves the Holger 556’s time-to-kill speed from 306 to 255, which will be perfect for 6v6 matches without long-range gunfights. The attachment also improves the AR’s aim-down sight speed from 270 milliseconds to 235 and improves minimum and maximum hip fire areas by 31 and 29 percent, respectively.

It’s understandable if the downgrades to bullet velocity, fire rate, and recoil are enough to scare players away at first glance. The JAK Backsaw Kit is far from the most impressive new attachment we have seen, and it’s comically bad in long-range engagements.

Read Article How to unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit in MW3 and Warzone
JAK Outlaw-277 Kit in MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
How to unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit in MW3 and Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 20, 2024
Read Article All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
A Call of Duty operator takes cover behind a car in MW3 multiplayer.
Category: CoD
CoD
All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Mar 20, 2024
Read Article How to get Operator Clean Kills in MW3
Two MW3 characters locking horns on the battlefield.
Category: CoD
CoD
How to get Operator Clean Kills in MW3
Blaine Polhamus and others Blaine Polhamus and others Mar 20, 2024
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.