Warzone’s latest Aftermarket Part comes with one massive flaw for long-range fights

On paper, the JAK Backsaw Kit looks like an amazing addition to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, but a hilarious flaw must be seen to believe in practice.

In MW3 season two, week six, Sledgehammer Games introduced the JAK Backsaw Kit as part of the weekly challenges. The high-capacity drum magazine allows the Holger 556 to fire two bullets simultaneously. The ability to fire two bullets at once would theoretically mean it’s possible to kill enemies twice as fast, but the attachment has a significant tradeoff. “Theoretically” does a lot of heavy lifting here.

The Holger 556 doesn’t pack the same punch it used to. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During a match, the Warzone YouTuber tested the new Holger 556 Aftermarket Part and discovered it’s impossible to hit an enemy from about 50 meters away, even if the crosshair is perfectly aligned. This is because the Jak Backsaw Kit shoots simultaneously horizontally, and the bullets grow further apart at longer distances. So, both bullets miss left and right for a target about 50 meters away, making for a hilarious error.

While the Aftermarket Part won’t be useful in battle royale matches, the JAK Backsaw Kit is extremely strong in multiplayer. From any engagement between zero and 20 meters, the attachment improves the Holger 556’s time-to-kill speed from 306 to 255, which will be perfect for 6v6 matches without long-range gunfights. The attachment also improves the AR’s aim-down sight speed from 270 milliseconds to 235 and improves minimum and maximum hip fire areas by 31 and 29 percent, respectively.

It’s understandable if the downgrades to bullet velocity, fire rate, and recoil are enough to scare players away at first glance. The JAK Backsaw Kit is far from the most impressive new attachment we have seen, and it’s comically bad in long-range engagements.

