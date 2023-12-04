Say goodbye to all of it.

If you’re heavily attached to all those Call of Duty: Warzone victories and kills you sweat all year for, we’ve got some bad news: As of this Wednesday, Dec. 6, they’ll be gone forever.

That’s right, Warzone gamers, all of your stats are being reset once again. This time, it’s part of Warzone’s Modern Warfare 3 integration, which will be going live on Dec. 6 at 12pm CT alongside MW3’s season one. Kiss those Ws goodbye, if you had any.

This is Activision shooting down all your stats. Image via Activision

The news of the stat reset comes from several content creators who were included in a call with Warzone developers today, two days ahead of the new experience coming in MW3’s first season.

Surprisingly, though, the news of the stat reset has been met with some happiness, as evidenced by replies to ModernWarzone’s post on Twitter/X. According to players, stats weren’t tracking correctly for them or were just plain broken.

When the respawn-enabled Plunder mode went live earlier this year, for example, kills and wins were counting as stats for battle royale, allowing players to effectively pad their numbers. Before that, stats weren’t tracking at all for the first few months of Warzone 2.0’s release after being reset for the new game. So, this marks the second time that months of Warzone stats have been wiped.

In general, though, the reaction is pretty mixed. Some players are overjoyed, while others called it a “huge L.” Regardless of how players feel, it definitely seems as though this new Warzone experience (not called Warzone 3.0 or anything else besides just Warzone), is a big-time fresh start of sorts.

Warzone’s new gameplay experience, new map, new weapons, and a blank slate of statistics will arrive alongside MW3’s season one on Dec. 6.