Warzone players hit back at ‘boring’ season 5 decision to reduce Al Mazrah player count

Call of Duty Warzone fans saw the addition of season 5 on Aug. 2, and they immediately started having some reasonable nitpicks. One thing they’re not fond of is the reduction of Al Mazrah player count.

The developers decided to reduce the number of players on the Al Mazrah map to 100 from 150 on Battle Royale, which seems to have backfired almost instantly, as players are complaining it’s now too boring to play.

Some players believe the reduction of the number to 100 slows down the gameplay and makes it ultimately boring and too slow. “I’m exclusively a ranked player but wanted to jump into normal BR just to test something this evening and jesus christ it was boring,” one of the top comments on Reddit reads. “You hardly run into players compared to what it was,” added another.

Essentially, the implementation of such change makes the Battle Royale tough to enjoy. Players believe the mode has now forced them to check every corner, only to go minutes without finding a single player. Such gameplay, frankly speaking, sounds lifeless and very lonely.

On the other hand, there are also community members who defend the developers’ decision, which they claim they’ve done so to improve server stability. In the eyes of some, this move is the correct one to improve Warzone overall, but they agree Al Mazrah is way too big for only 100 players, and increasing the player limit up to 120, for example, would be a minor but impactful tweak.

Related: Call of Duty players can now maul opponents with pet finishers in Season 5

Last but not least, they proposed the devs fix the queue time since in their experience it takes a few minutes to load into an Al Mazrah Battle Royale game full of players.

About the author